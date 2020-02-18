Global  

Santa Clara Co. Park Closed After Mountain Lion Attacks 6-Year-Old

A popular Santa Clara County park is closed after a mountain lion attacked a 6-year old.

Devin Fehely went to Rancho San Antonio Park where rangers are trying to track down the cat before it attacks again.
