Kobe HOF Finalist

Shut out.

- uc wins it 2 to 0.

-- the pioneers wrap up the regular season next weekend with two games on the road against william smith and elmira.

The 2020 naismith memorial basketball hall of fame class finalists have been announced and the late kobe bryant headlines the list.

The star-studded finalists of the class of 2020 includes five- time nba champion tim duncan, 12-time all defensive team member kevin garnett, 10-time wnba all-star tamika catchings, -- three-time women's ncaa champion, baylor head coach kim mulkey, five time time division two coach of the year barbara stevens, four-time ncaa coach of the year eddie sutton and rudy tomjanovich - two-time nba champ.

-- finalists must recieve 18




