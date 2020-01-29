Northeastern Student Hopes To Offer Different Perspective Of Coronavirus 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:34s - Published Northeastern Student Hopes To Offer Different Perspective Of Coronavirus As the death toll tops 1,800 worldwide, one Northeastern University student hopes to offer a different perspective of the coronavirus. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Doctor's perspective on coronavirus Dr. Stephen Feagins of Mercy Health Anderson discusses the investigation of two Miami University student for the coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:52Published 3 weeks ago