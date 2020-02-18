Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors

Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 03:53s - Published < > Embed
Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors

Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors

After one of his exes warns Bachelor Peter Weber about Victoria F.

Being responsible for breaking up some relationships, Peter confronts Victoria over these rumors.

She gets upset and is reluctant to talk about it, and Peter asks her if she ever fights for something she wants, because he doesn't think she's fighting for this relationship.

From 'Week 8: Hometown Dates,' season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Relationship Rumors

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F.

Over Relationship Rumors instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

ksatnews

KSAT 12 The drama between Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller continued on Monday night's episode of The Bachelor. Did you tune… https://t.co/aghP4k0QrJ 2 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com ‘The Bachelor’: Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Allegation She Broke Up Relationships https://t.co/qaYxha2Fdv 3 hours ago

JanelleSuris

Janelle Suris RT @etnow: The drama between Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller continued on Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor." https://t.co/3A0JGxnkM4 3 hours ago

kristoferkawas

kristoferkawas 'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Allegation She Broke Up Relationships The drama never ends..… https://t.co/tutWxZNxqV 4 hours ago

alisan_uk

Alisan 📖 'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Allegation She Broke Up Relationships https://t.co/VqV5uuKFnB https://t.co/BMj4QgzcWr 4 hours ago

drocktrot

d-rock trot 'The Bachelor': Peter Weber Confronts Victoria F. Over Allegation She Broke Up Relationships | Entertainment Tonight https://t.co/U5Q114cAPU 4 hours ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight The drama between Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller continued on Monday night's episode of "The Bachelor." https://t.co/3A0JGxnkM4 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Peter's Ex Warns Him About Victoria F. [Video]Peter's Ex Warns Him About Victoria F.

While on Victoria F.'s Hometown Date in Virginia Beach, VA, Bachelor Peter Weber runs into one of his exes, who happens to live in town and was once friends with Victoria -- but not anymore. She tells..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:57Published

The Full Performance: Hunter Hayes - 'I Want Crazy' [Video]The Full Performance: Hunter Hayes - 'I Want Crazy'

The full performance of Hunter Hayes's song 'I Want Crazy' on The Bachelor with Peter Weber. From 'Week 8,' season 24, episode 8 of The Bachelor. Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming,..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 03:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.