Justin Bieber's moustache has taken a 'holiday' 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:29s - Published Justin Bieber's moustache has taken a 'holiday' Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has taken to Instagram to reveal his moustache has gone on "holiday".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Justin Bieber shows off bleached hair and moustache at London event Justin Bieber showed off bleached blonde hair and a heavy moustache as he arrived in London ahead of...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber's moustache has taken a 'holiday' #JustinBieber #Changes #CHANGESOUTNOW @JustinBiebsGang https://t.co/tq1pTRR8KZ 1 hour ago Galih Sebastian Justin Bieber's moustache has gone on 'holiday' The 25-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal that he's… https://t.co/leGO6FpTLL 3 hours ago gen21 Justin Bieber's moustache has gone on 'holiday' The 25-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal that he's… https://t.co/srzI2HxIy7 4 hours ago Daily Entertainment News Justin Bieber's moustache has taken a 'holiday' - Justin Bieber's moustache has gone on "holiday". The 25-year-old… https://t.co/nwBrtT7YIW 16 hours ago divaswiki Justin Bieber’s moustache has taken a ‘holiday’ https://t.co/MKTZurGaju https://t.co/c7thosSPW9 17 hours ago Love run Justin Bieber's moustache has taken a 'holiday' https://t.co/aVOh95P5PH 18 hours ago Echoingwalls Music Justin Bieber's moustache has gone on 'holiday' - The 25-year-old pop star has taken to Instagram to reveal that he… https://t.co/FrZneE3nDW 18 hours ago