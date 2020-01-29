Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Prashant Kishor asks Nitish to choose between Gandhi & Godse; JDU hits back

Prashant Kishor asks Nitish to choose between Gandhi & Godse; JDU hits back

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:59s - Published < > Embed
Prashant Kishor asks Nitish to choose between Gandhi & Godse; JDU hits back

Prashant Kishor asks Nitish to choose between Gandhi & Godse; JDU hits back

A war of words has broken out between political strategist & expelled JDU leader Prashant Kishor and his former party.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gandhi followers can’t stand with Godse’s supporters: Prashant Kishor

“Those who believe in the ideology of Gandhi cannot stand with the supporters of Godse. I had an...
IndiaVision - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU [Video]‘Respect Nitish Kumar’s decision’: Prashant Kishor on being expelled from JDU

Political strategist and ex-Janata Dal (United) leader Prashant Kishor said he respects Party chief Nitish Kumar's decision of removing the former from the party.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:21Published

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar [Video]Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah asked me to induct Prashant Kishor in JDU CM Nitish Kumar

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.