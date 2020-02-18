Global  

Is This The World's Oldest Gym Goer? 91-Year-Old Man Works Out Three Days A Week

?Is this the world's oldest gym goer?

91-year-old Lloyd Black from Alabama attends the gym three times a week, and has become an internet sensation after pictures of him working out went viral.

Dressed always in his denim dungarees, Black has been hailed an inspiration by his local Anytime Fitness gym.

Black says that his motivation stems from his father's influence, “He was a man who never gave up and so I hope I’ve inherited some of his traits”.
