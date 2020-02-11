Global  

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy

The move is in response to the passage of statute of limitation reform around the country.

Jake Reiner reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts of America files bankruptcy in wake of abuse lawsuits

The Boy Scouts of America said on Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid a flood of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •HinduNYTimes.comSeattle Times


Embattled Boy Scouts seek to boost support for abuse victims

NEW YORK (AP) — Facing a possible bankruptcy due to sex-abuse litigation, the Boy Scouts of America...
Seattle Times - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits [Video]Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

The Chapter 11 filing in federal bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:17Published

Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy [Video]Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy

The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy. The youth organization filed a court document in Delaware bankruptcy court Tuesday. The announcement comes as the organization faces hundreds of..

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished

