Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:26s - Published Bloomberg makes Las Vegas debate stage, facing Dem rivals for 1st time Billionaire Mike Bloomberg has qualified for the next Democratic presidential debate. The former New York mayor will appear Wednesday in Las Vegas alongside Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg.

CANDIDATES TO QUALIFY FOR TOMORROW'S DEBATE IN LAS VEGAS. OVERNIGHT--- FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR MIKE BLOOMBERG QUALIFIED FOR HIS FIRST DEBATE. HE WILL JOIN -- FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN, SENATORS BERNIE SANDERS, ELIZABETH WARREN AND AMY KLOBUCHAR AND FORMER MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG ON THE DEBATE STAGE. THE DEBATE STARTS AT 6 P-M.







