$10 Billion Bezos Bucks For Climate Change + Apple To Miss Q1 Targets | Digital Trends Live 2.18.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The slowdown in Chinese manufacturing due the coronavirus is starting to hit big tech as Apple reported yesterday it will miss Q1 guidance; Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced a $10 billion fund aimed at fighting climate change; Ring mandates two-factor authentication for users to login to their accounts; A 600-mile fuel celled big rig may soon hit the road from Nikola Corp; Fluent.ai and improving voice assistants; How are home security companies making their devices more secure with Digital Trends Smart Home Editor John Velasco; Dentons' 2020 Autonomous Vehicle study and how public policy will shape autonomous driving; A Dubai jetpack maker sends a man into the air at 150mph; A bracelet that can jam A.I.

Smart speakers from listening to your conversations; SpaceX will launch its first space tourists into orbit either late this year or early next; An A.I.

Mosquito killer from Bzigo; and how $10 billion could be spent to fight climate change with Maya Shwayder.