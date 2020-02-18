Global  

Hollywood Therapist Had Requested 2nd Restraining Order Against 'Obsessed' Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Killing Her

A celebrity Hollywood therapist who died after an apparent fall from a three-story balcony had an expired restraining order against an ex-boyfriend suspected of killing her, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Hollywood Family Therapist Killed in Fall from Balcony; Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murder [Video]Hollywood Family Therapist Killed in Fall from Balcony; Ex-Boyfriend Accused of Murder

A prominent Hollywood marriage and family therapist died after she was found below a third-floor balcony at her Hollywood Hills home, and her ex-boyfriend sad been arrested on suspicion of murder,..

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:47Published

