Duplantis says record pole vault jump 'felt easy' but moment should be cherished

SHOWS: LIEVIN, FRANCE (FEBRUARY 17, 2020) (FF PRODUCTIONS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD SILVER MEDALLIST POLE VAULTER, MONDO DUPLANTIS, WHO HOLDS WORLD RECORD, SAYING: "All of my best jumps feel easy.

So the jump (that beat the world record) felt easy, but that doesn't necessarily mean that I think that I made the bar so easy.

I know I didn't touch the bar.

But you never know when you're going to have the perfect jump or when you're going to jump higher again.

You know sometimes... I jumped 6.05 (metres) in Berlin, and it took me over a year to PR (set a personal record) again.

So, you'll never know when you're going to have a PB (personal best) and you're going to be better than the day before, so I don't take it for granted, being able to accomplish a new personal best." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) WORLD SILVER MEDALLIST POLE VAULTER, MONDO DUPLANTIS, WHO HOLDS WORLD RECORD, SAYING: "I know the expectations that people have of me, and I understand the pressure that people are trying to put on me.

They expect great things out of me, they expect me do all these stuff.

But it's not really something that I think I should think too hard about right now because it's kind of out of my control.

It's in my control in the sense that I can perform well and do things like that, but, you know, I'm only human.

I'm only human so I can only do as much as I can do.

And I'm going to do everything I can do, but I don't know how much that is." 4.

VARIOUS OF MONDO DUPLANTIS WALKING INSIDE ATHLETICS STADIUM ALONG POLE VAULT RUNWAY (3 SHOTS) STORY: Breaking the indoor world record for a pole vault jump twice in one week "felt easy" but it's not something to be taken for granted, record holder Mondo Duplantis said on Monday (February 17).

Duplantis was attending an international athletics meet in the northern French town of Lievin alongside other athletics names such as pole vaulter Sam Kendricks.

World silver medallist Duplantis bettered his own indoor pole vault world record set in early February by easily clearing 6.18 metres at the World Athletics Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday (February 15).

American-born Swede Duplantis' previous record came on Feb.

8 with an effort of 6.17 metres in Torun, Poland as he eclipsed the mark of 6.16 metres set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine.

Duplantis said he's going to do his best to outperform his personal best as he takes part in another meeting in Lievin on Wednesday (February 19).

(Production: Ardee Napolitano)