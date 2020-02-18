Global  

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence

Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Arrested for Domestic Violence Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the early hours of the morning on Valentine's Day.

According to TMZ, officials responded to a domestic disturbance and found an intoxicated male locked outside of his home.

Panettiere's face allegedly appeared red and swollen and she reportedly had a scrape and some swelling on her left hand.

Hickerson was charged with domestic battery and interfering with a police office for allegedly refusing to identify himself.

In May 2019, the real estate agent was arrested for domestic violence after the couple engaged in a physical altercation following a night of drinking.

He was ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress, but the case was later dismissed because the district attorney could not "secure a material witness."
