Wendy's Faces $400,000 Fine For Violating Child Labor Laws

Wendy's Faces $400,000 Fine For Violating Child Labor LawsThe fast-food restaurant has changed how it schedules it's employees.
Wendy’s, accused of violating child labor laws, reaches $400,000 settlement

This story appeared first on MassLive.com. Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey’s office has reached...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Wendy's to pay $400K to resolve child labor law allegations

BOSTON (AP) — Fast-food chain Wendy's has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve allegations that it...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Chipotle Charged $1.3 Million Over Child Labor Abuse [Video]Chipotle Charged $1.3 Million Over Child Labor Abuse

Chipotle Charged $1.3 Million Over Child Labor Abuse

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:25Published

Chipotle Fined For Child Labor Law Violations [Video]Chipotle Fined For Child Labor Law Violations

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says Chipotle committed thousands of child labor law violations.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published

