Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus' economic impact on India 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:24s - Published Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus' economic impact on India Union Finance Minister assessed the economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak. Nirmala Sitharaman met industry representatives & other stakeholders on Tuesday. Sitharaman said that no one aired concerns regarding price rise.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Man_ki_baat RT @CNNnews18: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no need to press the "panic button" due to the global coronavirus epidemicā€¦ 6 days ago News18 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no need to press the "panic button" due to the global coronavirusā€¦ https://t.co/HeAe25KDf0 1 week ago News18 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there is no need to press the "panic button" due to the global coronavirusā€¦ https://t.co/f3AyBnX0Mh 1 week ago Harshal Naidu RT @IndiaToday: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has said that the government is keeping a close watch on impact of #coronavirus outbreakā€¦ 1 week ago India Today Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman has said that the government is keeping a close watch on impact of #coronavirusā€¦ https://t.co/gELSow88sC 1 week ago Firstpost #NirmalaSitharman said the government is keeping a close watch on the impact of the #coronavirus outbreak on the Inā€¦ https://t.co/XsZCrgyHBb 1 week ago