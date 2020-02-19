Global  

Watch: FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Coronavirus' economic impact on India

Union Finance Minister assessed the economic impact of Coronavirus outbreak.

Nirmala Sitharaman met industry representatives & other stakeholders on Tuesday.

Sitharaman said that no one aired concerns regarding price rise.
