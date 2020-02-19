HELLO WORLD movie

HELLO WORLD movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film is set in Kyoto in the year 2027, and will feature famous landmarks such as Fushimi Inari Taisha and Kamo Shrine.

The main character is Naomi Katagaki, a male high school student.

One day, a person who calls himself Naomi 10 years from now appears in front of the young Naomi.

Together, they must change the future and save a classmate, Ruri, whom the younger Naomi starts to date in three months.