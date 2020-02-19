Global  

HELLO WORLD movie

HELLO WORLD movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The film is set in Kyoto in the year 2027, and will feature famous landmarks such as Fushimi Inari Taisha and Kamo Shrine.

The main character is Naomi Katagaki, a male high school student.

One day, a person who calls himself Naomi 10 years from now appears in front of the young Naomi.

Together, they must change the future and save a classmate, Ruri, whom the younger Naomi starts to date in three months.
0
Tweets about this

azreenamiraaziz

azreen Hello world is a really sad movie 4 hours ago

tommybernaciak

Tommy Bernaciak RT @BinarApps: Hello world, we turned 6! Check out the movie from our birthday party! 🍾🎉🎁 https://t.co/jyhK7kfPwa 10 hours ago

PingPon45892989

Ping Pong Honestly, I will stop bothering with anime movie from now on Skipped Hello World instantly and definitely dodged a… https://t.co/T3cHEJAsFh 15 hours ago

jeahyunjung

재. #𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐈𝐭 @kimthejen Hello, Jennie noona. If it’s not the cutest greeting I’ve ever seen. And I always up for foods! Nice to… https://t.co/E8B272EcOT 15 hours ago

BinarApps

BinarApps Hello world, we turned 6! Check out the movie from our birthday party! 🍾🎉🎁 https://t.co/jyhK7kfPwa 15 hours ago

YagoReder

Yago Wachter Reder RT @YagoReder: Hello World! Hello America! Should I watch this movie? This DVD it's a comedy Maybe it makes me laugh... We will see! Spend… 18 hours ago

harucchissu

atsumu’s girlfriend • DAIYA NO ACEIJUN !!!! AND HELLO WORLD IS HONESTLY SCIFI INSANITY MY HEAD HURT BY THE TIME THE MOVIE ENDED IDEK IF I GET WHAT THE MOVIE IS… https://t.co/EYSUw0xNPL 18 hours ago

chwemin9yu

루마블 RT @99Tidus: My thoughts on Hello World : -This movie is in 3D animation and it looks pretty. -Lovable characters -Cool premise -From sta… 19 hours ago

