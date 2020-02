Former Vice President Joe Biden goes one-on-one with 13 Action News ahead of Nevada Caucus

WITH 13 INVESTIGATES..THE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE WAS IN CHINATOWN....JUST HOURS AGO......RALLYING SUPPORTERS AHEAD OF"THE NEVADA CAUCUS"...ON SATURDAY..OTHER DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATESALSO.....TAKING PART IN.....A TOWN HALL....TONIGHT..13 INVESTIGATIVE REPORTER JOEBARTELS IS LIVE NEAR THESTRIP..JOE..

IMMIGRATION..HEALTHCARE..

AND WAGES..ALL FAIR GAME TONIGHT!THE CANDIDATES ARE REALLYHAMMERING HOME THOSE KEYPOINTS.FOR NEVADA VOTERS..AND TONIGHT..FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN...TRYING TO BUILD MOMENTUM..IN CHINATOWN.NATS OF RALLY VICEPRESIDENT JOE BIDEN..IS TRYING TO RALLY SUPPORTERS..IN THE SILVER STATE..EARLY VOTING..IS OVER..NOW THE FIRST IN THE WESTCAUCUS...IS AHEAD..IMMIGRATION..THE TOPIC OF CONVERSATIONTONIGHT SOT VICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE 19:46:03 "TO PROVIDEA PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP.WE'RE GOING TO LEGALIZE" 13 INVESTIGATES SPOKETO THE VICE PRESIDENT ONE ONONE...BIDEN..

HIT ONHEALTHCARE....ANOTHER KEY POINT..CANDIDATES HAVE BEEN HAMMERINGHOME.SOT: VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDENDEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE 19:47:03 "I'M GOINGTO BUILD ON OBAMACARE I'M GOINGHAVE." AT A C-N-N TOWN HALLTONIGHT..THE OTHER CANDIDATES..SPEAKING ABOUT THEIR PLANS..WITH NEVADAN VOTERS IN MIND.SEN.BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE :02"RIGHT NOW AS A RESULT OF THEGREED AND CORRUPTION,PRICE-FIXING AND COLLUSION ARETHE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRYPEOPLE BY DIE IN AMERICA."PEOPLE CAN'T AFFORD THEMEDICINE THEY DESPERATELYNEED." PETE BUTTIGIEGDEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALCANDIDATE "HE BELIEVES THAT WESHOULD REQUIRE EVERYBODY TOADOPT THAT PLAN WHETHER THEYWANT TO OR NOT, WHEN ACTUALLYTHERE'S A LOT OF FOLKS HERENEVADA, FOR EXAMPLE, CULINARYWORKERS COME TO MIND, WHONEGOTIATED FOR GOOD PRIVATEPLANS, OFTEN TRADED WAGES ASPART OF THAT, WHO ARE WE TO SAYFOR THEM TO GIVE IT UP," SAIDBUTTIGIEG.AMY KLOBACHAR DEMOCRATICPRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE :19"WE'VE BEEN ANSWERING QUESTIONSWE'VE BEEN GOING TO STATES LIKENEVADA AND ACTUALLY MEETING THEVOTERS AND HAVING THEM QUIZ USAND ASK ALL SORTS OF THINGS ANDPUT OUR POLICIES OUT THERE." NOW THE CANDIDATES..PREPARING..FOR THE NEXT DEBATE..IN LAS VEGAS..

TOMORROW.NEVADA..

HAS THE MOST DIVERSE..ELECTORATE..OF THE CONTESTS SO FAR...I ASKED BIDEN..WHAT HE THINKS...OF HIS CHANCES.

.

HE SAYS..HE LIKES THEM.REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS 13ACTION NEWS.EARLY CAUCUS VOTING WRAPPED UP