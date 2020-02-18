Global  

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence

Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the early hours of the morning on Valentine's Day.
