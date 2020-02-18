Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend arrested for domestic violence Brian Hickerson was arrested and charged with allegedly striking the actress with a "closed fist on the right side of her face" in the early hours of the morning on Valentine's Day.

