Jenna Dewan engaged

Jenna Dewan engaged

Jenna Dewan engaged

The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing alongside a snap of her stunning ring: "A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart."
Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee

They're on their way to being one big, happy family! Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and...
'Step Up' star Jenna Dewan, Tony winner Steve Kazee announce engagement

Wedding bells are ringing! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee both took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce...
