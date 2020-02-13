Rose McGowan backtracks on Natalie Portman criticism 6 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published Rose McGowan backtracks on Natalie Portman criticism Rose McGowan is walking back her stinging attack on Natalie Portman for wearing a cape at the Academy Awards with snubbed female directors' names stitched into its lining, admitting she ''lost sight of the bigger picture'', when she lashed out calling the fashion statement ''deeply offensive'' to "those of us who actually do the work".

0

