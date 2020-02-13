Global  

Rose McGowan backtracks on Natalie Portman criticism

Rose McGowan backtracks on Natalie Portman criticism

Rose McGowan backtracks on Natalie Portman criticism

Rose McGowan is walking back her stinging attack on Natalie Portman for wearing a cape at the Academy Awards with snubbed female directors' names stitched into its lining, admitting she ''lost sight of the bigger picture'', when she lashed out calling the fashion statement ''deeply offensive'' to "those of us who actually do the work".
Rose McGowan furiously back-peddles from scathing criticism of Natalie Portman

Charmed actor Rose McGowan has backtracked after labelling Natalie Portman a “fraud” for wearing...
PinkNews - Published

Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman's Oscars nod to female directors: 'You are the problem'

Natalie Portman drew praise on Oscar Sunday with a bold fashion statement honoring snubbed female...
SFGate - Published


Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress [Video]Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

(CNN) Natalie Portman&apos;s subtle tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars did not go over well with Rose McGowan, who called Portman&apos;s show of support -- wearing a cape with the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress [Video]Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

(CNN) Natalie Portman's subtle tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars did not go over well with Rose McGowan, who called Portman's show of support -- wearing a cape with the names of women who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

