Boy Scouts of America File for Bankruptcy Amid S*xual Abuse Lawsuits

On Feb.

18, the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, as the group faces a growing wave of lawsuits.
Recent related news from verified sources

Boy Scouts of America file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

The Scouts could be forced to sell off some of their vast property holdings, including campgrounds...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsFOXNews.comBBC NewsRIA Nov.IndependentNewsyHinduNYTimes.com


Ex-Boy Scout details alleged abuse amid bankruptcy fallout

The Boy Scouts of America is filing for federal bankruptcy protection to prepare for a potential...
CBS News - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization [Video]Local Boy Scout chapters thriving despite bankruptcy filing by national organization

For more than a century, local Boy Scout chapters have operated independently, so that means they aren’t on the hook when it comes to the bankruptcy filing by the Boy Scouts of America.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy In Wake Of Child Sex Abuse Claims [Video]Boy Scouts Of America Files For Bankruptcy In Wake Of Child Sex Abuse Claims

The Boy Scouts of America have been around for more than 100 years and are one of the biggest youth organizations in the country.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:25Published

