Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bhumi, Kiara go topless for calendar shoot

Bhumi, Kiara go topless for calendar shoot

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:14s - Published < > Embed
Bhumi, Kiara go topless for calendar shoot

Bhumi, Kiara go topless for calendar shoot

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani showed their bold avatar in a new calendar shoot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and Sunny Leone go topless

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani showed their bold avatar in a new calendar shoot. Celebrity...
Mid-Day - Published

Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani go topless for Dabboo Ratnani calendar shoot

Actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani showed their bold avatar in a new calendar shoot. Celebrity...
Bollywood Life - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hitendrakapopar

Hitendra Kapopara RT @Koimoi: Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone To Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar – Sizzling Topless Avatars! @advani_… 10 minutes ago

keenu30

Kanika Jain Bhumi, Kiara go topless for calendar shoot https://t.co/JC79HhUBxu 5 hours ago

Dailyaddaa

DailyaddaaNews Actresses Bhumi Pednekar,Kiara Advani Go Topless For Calendar Shoot @bhumipednekar @advani_kiara https://t.co/3ISQGYN9Jp 5 hours ago

Itstanujmehra

Tanuj Mehra RT @pinkvilla: #BhumiPednekar, #KiaraAdvani, #SunnyLeone: Which actress nailed the topless look for #DabbooRatnani2020Calendar? COMMENT htt… 5 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone To Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar – Sizzling Topless Avatar… https://t.co/hekFemUhvZ 6 hours ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone To Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar – Sizzling Top… https://t.co/s7iYkTLMQk 7 hours ago

bollywoodnewsfb

Bollywood News Inside Dabboo Ratnani Calendar 2020: Kiara Advani, Sunny Leone to Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar – Sizzling Topless Avat… https://t.co/OhtA6y968Y 7 hours ago

santa_banta

SantaBanta.com #KiaraAdvani and #BhumiPednekar go topless in #DabbooRatnani's 2020 calendar! https://t.co/Vu3zKmsj9I… https://t.co/gYvnzeiFIi 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.