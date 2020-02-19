'Free speech' area designated at President Trump's rally in Phoenix 39 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:12s - Published A 'free speech' area is set up for President Trump's Phoenix rally on Wednesday. A 'free speech' area is set up for President Trump's Phoenix rally on Wednesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources What you need to know about Trump’s visit to Phoenix Supporters of President Donald Trump already are lining up outside Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum...

bizjournals - Published 13 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this