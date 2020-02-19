Global  

'Free speech' area designated at President Trump's rally in Phoenix

'Free speech' area designated at President Trump's rally in PhoenixA 'free speech' area is set up for President Trump's Phoenix rally on Wednesday.
What you need to know about Trump’s visit to Phoenix

Supporters of President Donald Trump already are lining up outside Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum...
bizjournals - Published


President Trump hosting rally in Phoenix Wednesday night [Video]President Trump hosting rally in Phoenix Wednesday night

President Donald Trump will be in Phoenix on Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, to hold a "Keep America Great" rally at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:35Published

Final preparations for Trump rally in Phoenix [Video]Final preparations for Trump rally in Phoenix

President Trump set to speak at a rally in Phoenix Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

