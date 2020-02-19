Family Of Toddler Killed In Valentine's Day Crash To File Lawsuits

The family of Anthony Rojo de Leon plans to sue the driver and the dealership where he worked.



Recent related videos from verified sources Daughter Gets Puppy for Valentines Day Occurred on February 13, 2020 / Cary, Illinois, USA Info from Licensor: My daughter's reaction to her surprise for Valentine's Day is absolute cuteness overload and one of the cutest dog reactions.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:59Published 1 week ago Parents Of Boy Killed In Valentine's Day Crash Preparing To File Lawsuit CBS4's Ted Scouten the parents of Anthony Rojo De Leon plan to sue the driver of the Dodge Charger, Hanskabell Amargos, and his employer, and owner of the car, Spitzer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Spitzer.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:54Published 2 weeks ago