Uber Closing Downtown Los Angeles Office

Uber Closing Downtown Los Angeles OfficeUber Technologies Inc. is closing its office in downtown Los Angeles.
Uber Reportedly Closing Down Customer Support Office In Los Angeles

Ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies has shut down a customer support office in downtown Los Angeles...
Uber shuts its LA office and reportedly lays off around 80 people

Uber shuts its LA office and reportedly lays off around 80 people· Uber is closing its Los Angeles office, reportedly laying off around 80 staff in the process. ·...
