23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 19, 2020

One firefighter has been killed and another one unaccounted for in Tulare County after a fire at the Porterville Library.

Plus, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State Address Wednesday morning.
