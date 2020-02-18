Global  

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal

LeBron James Calls out Rob Manfred for How He Handled Astros Cheating Scandal James weighed in on the Houston Astros' cheating scandal on Tuesday, claiming that the MLB commissioner needs to start listening to his players.

LeBron James, via Twitter LeBron James, via Twitter LeBron James, via Twitter James is the latest star athlete to comment on the scandal, joining MLB stars Mike Trout, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger.

Houston manager A.J.

Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for one year by MLB and fired by the Astros.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and New York Mets manager Carlos Beltran both lost their jobs after MLB's investigation determined that they were involved in the sign-stealing scandal that took place during the 2017 season.
