Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LeBron James Announces Book Deal

LeBron James Announces Book Deal

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
LeBron James Announces Book DealThe Lakers' star's first book for children will come out in August.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

LeBron James to have children's book published this year

LeBron James has many titles: dad, husband, basketball player, actor, philanthropist, media...
The Age - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

latbc8

Lewis Carter RT @newsone: LeBron James Announces Children’s Book ‘I PROMISE.’ https://t.co/YU07MZuZHH 4 hours ago

robc2815

#AlitaArmy 🍊🍫 RT @goodreads: Superstar @KingJames will release his first children's book, 'I Promise,' on August this year. Read all about it at the @Ble… 4 hours ago

spiritwriter_au

Sandy Cee RT goodreads "Superstar KingJames will release his first children's book, 'I Promise,' on August this year. Read al… https://t.co/I3ddtpGxdV 23 hours ago

blacktropolisCi

Blacktropolis newsone: LeBron James Announces Children’s Book ‘I PROMISE.’ https://t.co/J7E6DlxiqF 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Sued for $33 Million Over ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ Slogan [Video]LeBron James Sued for $33 Million Over ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ Slogan

LeBron James Sued for $33 Million Over ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ Slogan LeBron James and his company, Uninterrupted, are being sued for allegedly stealing their ‘I Am More Than An..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

LeBron James announces children’s book ‘I PROMISE’ [Video]LeBron James announces children’s book ‘I PROMISE’

According to ‘Entertainment Weekly,’ James has teamed up with HarperCollins Publishers for a two-book deal.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.