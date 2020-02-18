Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck

Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several times on the final lap of Monday's Daytona 500.

About two hours later, NASCAR announced that Newman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Denny Hamlin won the third Daytona 500 of his career, but his win was overshadowed by Newman's horrific crash.

