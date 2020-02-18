Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck
and doctors one day after his fiery crash.
Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several times on the final lap of Monday's Daytona 500.
About two hours later, NASCAR announced that
Newman's injuries were not life-threatening.
Denny Hamlin won the third
Daytona 500 of his career, but his win was overshadowed
by Newman's horrific crash.
