Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Ryan Newman Is Awake and Speaking After Daytona 500 Wreck The NASCAR driver is speaking with family and doctors one day after his fiery crash.

Newman was hospitalized after his car flipped several times on the final lap of Monday's Daytona 500.

About two hours later, NASCAR announced that Newman's injuries were not life-threatening.

Denny Hamlin won the third Daytona 500 of his career, but his win was overshadowed by Newman's horrific crash.

Denny Hamlin, via Twitter Denny Hamlin, via Twitter
Newman 'awake, speaking' day after Daytona crash

Ryan Newman was "awake and speaking with family and doctors" a day after his harrowing final-lap...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times, New Zealand Herald, FOX Sports, ESPN, The Age


Race Hub crew reacts to latest update on status of Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreck

Race Hub crew reacts to latest update on status of Ryan Newman following Daytona 500 wreckPer Roush Fenway Racing, Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors. Brad Keselowski...
FOX Sports - Published


PiKtureMeRoland

PMR☮LΔND RT @SportsCenter: Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his crash at the Daytona 500, Roush Fenway Racing a… 52 seconds ago

MelissaTippie

Melissa Tippie RT @NYDailyNews: Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with his family and doctors. Newman lost control of the car after apparent contact with… 2 minutes ago

LeRoyRozell

LeRoy Rozell After his fiery crash, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family https://t.co/BdbfSFe2AM 3 minutes ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with his family and doctors. Newman lost control of the car after apparent conta… https://t.co/BZdfoWlntH 4 minutes ago

RedBaronUSA1

Snoopy💗USA🇺🇸🇮🇱TRUMP2020🦅 RT @Hotz4M: Continued 🙏🙏🙏 to Ryan Newman and his family! Not much detail to his condition, but awake and taking is always a good thing...E… 19 minutes ago

RBorrelli

Borrelli RT @KDKA: GOOD NEWS 🙏Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking with family and doctors" in the hospital after his horrific crash yesterday at the… 34 minutes ago

lu73511250

lu RT @fox5sandiego: A day after one of the worst crashes in NASCAR's Daytona 500 history, Ryan Newman is awake and talking to doctors and fam… 38 minutes ago

localnews8

Local News 8 FANTASTIC NEWS! NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is showing "great improvement" and walking around, according to his racin… https://t.co/yhP9PUJ6vu 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman 'Awake And Speaking' [Video]After Horrific Daytona 500 Wreck, Injured Newman "Awake And Speaking"

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is "awake and speaking" after suffering serious injuries in a horror crash during the Daytona 500.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published

NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake And Talking After Daytona 500 Crash [Video]NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake And Talking After Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman's racing team said he was awake and talking after he crashed during the final turn in Monday night's Daytona 500.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

