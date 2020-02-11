Global  

How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Impacting Global Supply Chains

How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Impacting Global Supply ChainsHere's how the coronavirus is impacting global supply chains.
Recent related news from verified sources

South Korea's February exports to China shrink as virus hits supply chains

South Korea's exports to China slumped in the first 20 days of February and overall sales per working...
Reuters India - Published

Apple's surprise sales warning pressures futures

U.S. stock index futures dropped on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to a sales...
Reuters - Published


Tweets about this

PetrVanek007

Petr Vanek Coronavirus is already impacting the global PC market, but what are the best-case and worst-case scenarios? Here a… https://t.co/aYi5z4pThb 1 hour ago

lucymoran

Lucy Zarlengo Moran RT @DunBradstreet: .@BrianAlsterDnB sits down with @cheddar to discuss how the #Coronavirus is impacting supply chains for businesses of al… 6 hours ago

2017Veritas

Vincit Omnia Veritas RT @mykalba: Supply Chain expert from Dun & Bradstreet, Brian Alster, sits down with Cheddar Inc. to discuss how the #coronavirus is impact… 14 hours ago

mykalba

Michael A. Alba Supply Chain expert from Dun & Bradstreet, Brian Alster, sits down with Cheddar Inc. to discuss how the… https://t.co/yNzfxUTrI2 14 hours ago

optimizeinc

Optimize Inc. RT @JoeGalvin: How is the #coronavirus impacting shipping routes, supply chains, events and travel worldwide? Here are 10 ways the outbreak… 15 hours ago

DunBradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet .@BrianAlsterDnB sits down with @cheddar to discuss how the #Coronavirus is impacting supply chains for businesses… https://t.co/2O4Yy8kHmB 16 hours ago

robinyatan

RT RT @Kantar: It’s been nearly a month since the outbreak of #Coronavirus. The epidemic is impacting the economy of #China as well as the res… 18 hours ago

JoeGalvin

Joe Galvin How is the #coronavirus impacting shipping routes, supply chains, events and travel worldwide? Here are 10 ways the… https://t.co/qc5hAyKDaT 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

$45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement [Video]$45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement

$45 Billion of Apple Market Value Wiped Out After Coronavirus Announcement The market wipe-out equates to a 3.2 percent tumble of Apple shares. Apple's first-quarter earnings beat expectations. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published

WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS [Video]WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April. However, Reuters reports deaths due to the virus in China have already surpassed 1,000. At the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

