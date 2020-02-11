How the Coronavirus Outbreak Is Impacting Global Supply Chains

Petr Vanek Coronavirus is already impacting the global PC market, but what are the best-case and worst-case scenarios? Here a… https://t.co/aYi5z4pThb 1 hour ago

Lucy Zarlengo Moran RT @DunBradstreet: .@BrianAlsterDnB sits down with @cheddar to discuss how the #Coronavirus is impacting supply chains for businesses of al… 6 hours ago

Vincit Omnia Veritas RT @mykalba: Supply Chain expert from Dun & Bradstreet, Brian Alster, sits down with Cheddar Inc. to discuss how the #coronavirus is impact… 14 hours ago

Michael A. Alba Supply Chain expert from Dun & Bradstreet, Brian Alster, sits down with Cheddar Inc. to discuss how the… https://t.co/yNzfxUTrI2 14 hours ago

Optimize Inc. RT @JoeGalvin: How is the #coronavirus impacting shipping routes, supply chains, events and travel worldwide? Here are 10 ways the outbreak… 15 hours ago

Dun & Bradstreet .@BrianAlsterDnB sits down with @cheddar to discuss how the #Coronavirus is impacting supply chains for businesses… https://t.co/2O4Yy8kHmB 16 hours ago

RT RT @Kantar: It’s been nearly a month since the outbreak of #Coronavirus. The epidemic is impacting the economy of #China as well as the res… 18 hours ago