Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Los Angeles police captain Steve Lurie said police responded to an emergency call at a Hollywood Hills home shortly before five o&apos;clock in the morning on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke killed by masked gunmen

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a home in...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mercyevaaa

mercy✨ RT @HYPEBEAST: 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed during a home invasion robbery. Stay tuned as we receive more inform… 4 minutes ago

Fresh_HipHopRnB

Fresh: Hip-Hop & R&B . @POPSMOKE10 was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery. The rapper was just 20 years old. R.I.P. 🙏… https://t.co/WEcXM6dSXX 7 minutes ago

NewExpressNews

NewExpressNews Pop Smoke: Rapper reportedly killed in apparent robbery https://t.co/bdyIHAqFB6 https://t.co/zXoXlwIfmk 12 minutes ago

mmlurima

äm RT @137pm: Up and coming rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed in a robbery in Los Angeles. Our thoughts are with his family and frie… 13 minutes ago

Funsandfacts1

Funsandfacts Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen https://t.co/0CiCfB9KYo 17 minutes ago

salbonoie

Sal Bono RT @InsideEdition: Rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed during a home invasion robbery at his Hollywood Hills home. He was just 20 y… 26 minutes ago

InsideEdition

Inside Edition Rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed during a home invasion robbery at his Hollywood Hills home. He was just… https://t.co/FPt03gT2oj 37 minutes ago

KMSSTV

KMSS FOX 33 Rising rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed in a home invasion robbery in Hollywood Hills this morning.… https://t.co/PwFw2eNP3k 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.