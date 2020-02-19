Officials: 88-Year-Old Crossing Guard Killed By Speeding Car As He Saved 2 Children 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published Officials: 88-Year-Old Crossing Guard Killed By Speeding Car As He Saved 2 Children An 88-year-old Kansas crossing guard was hit and killed by a speeding car Tuesday and witnesses said it happened as he pushed two children to safety, according to county officials. Curtis Silva reports.

firejelly40 RT @CBSDFW: Officials: 88-year-old crossing guard killed by speeding car as he saved 2 children: https://t.co/v0gKzTnBuN https://t.co/d9pPG… 3 hours ago CBSDFW Officials: 88-year-old crossing guard killed by speeding car as he saved 2 children: https://t.co/v0gKzTnBuN https://t.co/d9pPGQq2h3 3 hours ago