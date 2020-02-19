Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Officials: 88-Year-Old Crossing Guard Killed By Speeding Car As He Saved 2 Children

Officials: 88-Year-Old Crossing Guard Killed By Speeding Car As He Saved 2 Children

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Officials: 88-Year-Old Crossing Guard Killed By Speeding Car As He Saved 2 Children

Officials: 88-Year-Old Crossing Guard Killed By Speeding Car As He Saved 2 Children

An 88-year-old Kansas crossing guard was hit and killed by a speeding car Tuesday and witnesses said it happened as he pushed two children to safety, according to county officials.

Curtis Silva reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

firejelly40

firejelly40 RT @CBSDFW: Officials: 88-year-old crossing guard killed by speeding car as he saved 2 children: https://t.co/v0gKzTnBuN https://t.co/d9pPG… 3 hours ago

CBSDFW

CBSDFW Officials: 88-year-old crossing guard killed by speeding car as he saved 2 children: https://t.co/v0gKzTnBuN https://t.co/d9pPGQq2h3 3 hours ago

PlumAdvancePGH

Plum Advance Leader Plum officials have extended a public relations contract with an Oakmont business, and inked a new four-year deal w… https://t.co/wLEOidTVeX 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter [Video]2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly starting a blaze at a public library in central California that left a firefighter dead and another missing, officials said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:30Published

School principal says crossing guard gave his life to keep kids safe [Video]School principal says crossing guard gave his life to keep kids safe

School crossing guard Bob Nill, 88, died Tuesday after he was hit by a car near Christ the King School in Kansas City, Kansas.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.