Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post
Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following
Release of Unpublished Instagram Post According to U.K. coroners, the death
of ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has
been ruled suicide by hanging.
Flack, who was found unresponsive in
her London home on Feb.
15, was due in
court in March for assault charges.
The official ruling of her death follows the
release of an unpublished Instagram post by
the 40-year-old presenter’s family.
In the post, which was written shortly before
her death, Flack spoke about the assault charges
and how they had destroyed her life.
Caroline Flack, via BBC Flack also addressed how her issues were being used as “entertainment,” saying that the “shame and toxic opinions”
she’d brushed off for years had become overwhelming.
Caroline Flack, via BBC