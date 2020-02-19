Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post

Caroline Flack’s Death Ruled a Suicide Following Release of Unpublished Instagram Post According to U.K. coroners, the death of ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack has been ruled suicide by hanging.

Flack, who was found unresponsive in her London home on Feb.

15, was due in court in March for assault charges.

The official ruling of her death follows the release of an unpublished Instagram post by the 40-year-old presenter’s family.

In the post, which was written shortly before her death, Flack spoke about the assault charges and how they had destroyed her life.

Caroline Flack, via BBC Flack also addressed how her issues were being used as “entertainment,” saying that the “shame and toxic opinions” she’d brushed off for years had become overwhelming.

Caroline Flack, via BBC