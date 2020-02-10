Global  

Judy Garland's house is for sale for a glamorous $6 million

Judy Garland's house is for sale for a glamorous $6 million

Judy Garland's house is for sale for a glamorous $6 million

Just after "Judy" swept awards season, the real Judy Garland's former Hollywood home hits the market for $6.129 million.

Take a tour of the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate in Los Angeles, California.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars [Video]Renée Zellweger wins Best Actress at 2020 Oscars

Zellweger won for her emotional portrayal of Judy Garland in the biopic, 'Judy'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

Renee Zellweger on Oscar win: This celebrates the extraordinary life of Judy Garland [Video]Renee Zellweger on Oscar win: This celebrates the extraordinary life of Judy Garland

Renee Zellweger has won the Oscar for best actress in a leading role for her role as Judy Garland in the biopic of the singer and movie star. The actress says the Oscar win celebrates Judy Garland's..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

