Resident wants to send message to community members after college student death

Our top story tonight at 6: authorities found the body of the missing fort valley state university student anitra gunn tuesday afternoon.

41 nbc's rashaad vann spoke to community members around gunn, and he has more.

I'm here in fort valley where friends and residents were searching for anitra gunn until law enforcement discovered her body in crawford county.

Now one fort valley resident has a message she wants to get through to the community.

Gibson: follow your gut instinct let everybody know where you are at all times fort valley parent and resident toni gibson says after hearing that anitra gunn's body was found, she wants the community to learn from the incident.

Gibson: at least one person right if you can't if you don't have a close-knit family or friendship or you know circle let somebody know where you are.

Gibson says she is praying for the family in this time of their loss.

Gibson: i pray i understand they have to go through it's a process of grieving process they have to go through i pray that justice is brought to her for her family swiftly right so that they can move on with the grieving process.

After finding the car bumper,deputies checked the area again tuesday afternoon, that led them to a body.

They say the body was partially covered in the woods near greer road deese: different deputies out, riding looking for places where the vehicle might could have got down in the woods, this is obviously the last place, he checked, because when he went down in their, he found a body.

The georgia bureau of investigation was back out the on road wednesday to gather more evidence and toni gibson says seeing law enforcement work hard to do so, will soon help get justice for anitra gunn.

