Parking changes proposed for downtown Medford

Street parking.

This is currently how it is in downtown dford -- this proposal would expand that area.

You're looking at a map of downtown right now -- the yellow line is the current downtown parking district, the shaded area is where that new district would be.

Just for reference, the purple line is the historic district.

One question that this change presents is -- whether or not this loosening of parking requirements will create a lack of parking and then a parking problem in downtown.

"we're letting the market decide how much they need to make their project successful"--butted--"w have a development problem and parking is just one of the things that is an impediment to get people to do development downtown" weiss stresses that by loosening parking requirements for developers, more will want to build in downtown medford.

A main focus is creating a space where building downtown housing is appealing.

By allowing developers to decide what parking to offer, it prevents them from having to supply parking that isn't needed.

Coming up on newswatch 12 at 6, we'll explain more about what changes are being considered to