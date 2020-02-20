Carlisle Middle School to stay open for at least another year

Another wabash valley school corporation is bringing school consolidations to the table.

Last month we told you the southwest school corporation was looking into reconfiguring its middle schools.

But she also learned about a funding problem the schools now face.

Patrece... the southwest school corporation superintendent was looking at putting carlisle middle school into sullivan middle school.

He says it was so students could get more oppurtunites.

You'll remember in january we reported on a community meeting at carlisle middle school.

Where the superintendent outlined his ideas and plans.

He said he wanted to do something to allow students at carlisle to get the same class options and oppurtunities as the students at sullivan middle school.

It was met with a lot of public back lash.

Tonight -- superintendent chris stitzle gave an update on the reconfiguration plans.

He says that as of right now -- nothing will change.in the 20-21 school year.

"just determined that we need to slow down and take a real good look at it before we make a final decision on moving forward and that's what we're going to do which i'm sure that made a lot of people happy tonight" now -- it's important to note the consolidation was not because of money issues.

Stitzle says it was strictly to open up oppurtunities for students.

However -- the idea is not completely off the table.

Stitzle says answers to questions about consolidation can be found on the school coprorations website.

While that isn't connected to money issues..

It was still a topic at tonight's meeting.

Every year indiana schools have two days where they count their students and send the numbers to the state.

The first one is in september... the second one in feburary.

This year -- southwest schools lost 15 students between each count.

Unfortunately -- those counts are now considered when it comes to funding.

Since they lost students -- that also means they lost about 46 thousand dolllars worth of funding.

Stitzle says this isn't the first time this has happened.

A few years ago they lost about 122 thousand dollars.

So -- he says it cold be worse.

"you know it's not a devestating blow because it's a small amount but it's still we're gonna feel it a little bit but i think we can overcome it" stitzle says this happens almost every year..

He says a lot of the reason they lose kids in between the two counts is because they have a handful of migrant families who move around for work.

Reporting live in the newsroom i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you.