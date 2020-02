Police search for man who went missing same day as East River incident 11 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:05s - Published Police search for man who went missing same day as East River incident Police search for man who went missing same day as East River incident 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Police search for man who went missing same day as East River incident NOW..GREEN BAY POLICEARE EXPLORING THEPOSSIBILTY... THAT AMISSING PERSONINVESTIGATION... ANDA REPORT OF A MANFALLING THROUGHTHE ICE... COULD BEONE AND THE SAME.POLICE ARELOOKING FORJEFFERY MAL-DONADO .. WHO WASLAST SCENE ONFEBRUARY 8TH .. THESAME DAY POLICERESPONDED TO AREPORT OF A MANFALLING THROUGHTHE ICE ON THE EASTRIVER.N-B-C 26'S RYANCURRY IS LIVE INSTUDIO TONIGHT.?RYAN... WHAT AREPOLICE SAYING ABOUTTHESE TWO CASES?WELL JON ANDNINA..GREEN BAY POLICECANNOT CONFIRMWHETHER THE TWOCASES ARE RELATED..BUT GIVEN THE TIMEOF THE EVENTS ..THEY ARE LOOKINGINTO SIMILARITIES.NO ONE HAS BEENFOUND YET .. ANDTHERE STILL MANYQUESTIONSUNANSWERED.POLICE SAY THEMORNING OFFEBRUARY 8TH WASTHE LAST TIMESOMEONE SAWJEFFREYMALDONADO.ACCORDING TO AONLINE EVENT FLYER.. HE PERFORMED ATCLUB 9-20 THE NIGHTBEFORE.POLICE SAY THAT ONTHAT SAME MORNINGA MAN FELL THROUGHTHE ICE ON THE EASTRIVER.THEY FOUNDFOOTPRINTS LEADINGUP TO A HOLE IN THEICE .. BUT NONELEAVING THE HOLE."The detective assigned tothis case is following upon that and trying todetermine if that is apossibility."CLUB 9-20 IS JUST OFFMAIN STREET .. ANDPOLICE SAYMALDONADO LATERLEFT THE CLUB IN ANUBER FORDOWNTOWN.JUST UP THE STREETAT 2 IN THE MORNINGIS WHERE THEINCIDENT ON THEEAST RIVERHAPPENED.POLICE HAVE NOTLOCATEDMALDONADO OR THEPERSON IN THE EASTRIVER .. WHICHMAKES IT DIFFICULTTO CONFIRM IF THECASES ARE THE SAME."We are working on thiscase trying to put the factstogether at this point tounderstand where he waslast scene and work fromthat point. As far as theriver we can't connectboth incidents at thispoint."THEY SAY ICECONDITIONS ON THEEAST RIVER AREDELAYING THEM FROMLOOKING FURTHER.(TAKE SOT:Due to the Ice conditions,due to the current in theeast river, it is unsafe toput divers in the east riverat this time so we are in aholding pattern until wecan do that."I DID SPEAK WITHMALDONADO'SMOTHER THISEVENING.SHE DECLINED TOSPEAK ON CAMERA ..BUT SAID SHE ISGREATFUL FOR THEPRAYERS.SHE JUST WANTSHER SON FOUND.RYAN CURRY .. N-B-C26.





