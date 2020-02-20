Knives Out For Michael Bloomberg In Early Minutes Of Nevada Debate

Global  

Democrats wasted no time during Wednesday's debate before taking shots at Michael Bloomberg, the newest Democratic presidential candidate on the debate stage, taking aim within the event's opening minutes at his derogatory comments about women and his billionaire status.
