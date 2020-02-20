Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News

19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:02s - Published < > Embed
19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News

19 killed as container mangles bus on Tamil Nadu highway| OneIndia News

19 killed in horrifying collision on Tamil Nadu highway, toll may rise; 3 assistant directors dead in freak accident on Kamal Haasan movie set; Nirbhaya convict on death sentence attempts to hurt self; Ansal brothers escape further jail in Uphaar fire case; At least 11 killed in twin shootings at town in Germany and more news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

At least 20 killed, several injured in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu [Video]At least 20 killed, several injured in bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu

At least 20 people killed in a collision between a state-run bus and truck. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur district on Feb 20. Officials informed that at least 15 were seriously..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.