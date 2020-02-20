Nine dead after shisha bar shootings in Germany

Multiple shootings in Germany left several people dead in Hanau, a city outside Frankfurt.

Police say the gunman suspected of killing them has been found dead in home, hours later on Thursday (February 20) They also say a second body was found at the home.

Authorities said on Twitter there was no indication any other suspects were involved.

It also says the investigation is ongoing.

The suspects opened fire at two shisha bars in the city- Special forces chased the gunmen who fled in a dark-colored car.

Eyewitnesses described the chaos that followed.

SOUNDBITE (German) EYEWITNESS CAN-LUCA FRISENNA, ASKED WHAT HAPPENED, SAYING: "I got a call from a colleague that there had been a shooting-attack here at the kiosk, and so I came straight here.

Then I heard my father was affected and my little brother, they run the kiosk, I don't have much to do with it.

But then I saw them both - they were horrified and they were crying and everything.

So everyone was shocked yes.

" The motive for the shootings is still unclear.

Authorities have set up a hotline for the public to report information.

It comes just four days after a shooting at a Berlin concert venue, where one person was killed and several others were injured.