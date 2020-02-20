Global  

Democratic presidential candidates trade jabs during fiery 2-hour Las Vegas debate

Democratic presidential candidates trade jabs during fiery 2-hour Las Vegas debate

Democratic presidential candidates trade jabs during fiery 2-hour Las Vegas debate

The crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates took part in a fiery 2-hour NBC News debate on the Las Vegas Strip.

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren went after challenger former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, questioning him about previous lawsuits involving women in the workplace.
Democrats Presidential Candidates Clash In Tense Vegas Debate

Democrats Presidential Candidates Clash In Tense Vegas DebateWatch VideoSix Democratic presidential candidates took the stage in Las Vegas Wednesday night for...
Newsy - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Debate reactions from undecided voters [Video]Debate reactions from undecided voters

Eight undecided local voters watched and reacted to Wednesday night’s Democratic Debate.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published

Dem. Candidates Don't Hold Back In Fiery Debate In Las Vegas [Video]Dem. Candidates Don't Hold Back In Fiery Debate In Las Vegas

Six Democrats took the stage in Las Vegas on Wednesday night and they didn't hold back against each other, and they went especially hard against first-time debater Michael Bloomberg. CBS News' Nadia..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published

