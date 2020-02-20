Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:47s - Published Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage' Elizabeth Warren continued the trend set by Wednesday's (February 19) Democratic presidential debate later in the spin room, taking aim at Michael Bloomberg again in feisty comments. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage' Elizabeth Warren continued the trend set by Wednesday's (February 19) Democratic presidential debate later in the spin room, taking aim at Michael Bloomberg again in feisty comments. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published 2 hours ago