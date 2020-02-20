Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage'

Global  

Elizabeth Warren continued the trend set by Wednesday&apos;s (February 19) Democratic presidential debate later in the spin room, taking aim at Michael Bloomberg again in feisty comments.
