Elizabeth Warren Hits Michael Bloomberg Hard In Democratic Debate

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 00:17s - Published < > Embed
Elizabeth Warren Hits Michael Bloomberg Hard In Democratic Debate

Elizabeth Warren Hits Michael Bloomberg Hard In Democratic Debate

In Nevada debates, hosted by NBC news, Elizabeth Warren hit former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg hard, bringing up his past remarks on women.
Elizabeth Warren put Michael Bloomberg on blast in the debate, and the internet loved it

Michael Bloomberg's bizarre Nega-Trump presidential tilt has produced plenty of mortifying moments so...
Mashable - Published

Bloomberg Calls Out Sanders and Warren, Bills Their Ideas as Communism: Best Way To Get Trump Re-Elected

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg aimed at Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on...
Mediaite - Published


Warren takes aim at Bloomberg during Dems debate

Democrat candidates delivered blow after blow to Billionaire Michael Bloomberg in his first debate. His rivals assailed the free-spending and fast-rising media mogul over his record on race, history of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Warren to Bloomberg: 'take your ego off the stage'

Elizabeth Warren continued the trend set by Wednesday&apos;s (February 19) Democratic presidential debate later in the spin room, taking aim at Michael Bloomberg again in feisty comments.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:47Published

