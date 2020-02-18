Global  

Coronavirus: Japan gov't defends handling of ship quarantine

Coronavirus: Japan gov't defends handling of ship quarantine

Coronavirus: Japan gov't defends handling of ship quarantine

Japan is standing by its decision to end the quarantine of the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Coronavirus question still floating: Why did the cruise ship quarantine fail in Japan?

Coronavirus question still floating: Why did the cruise ship quarantine fail in Japan?As an extraordinary two-week quarantine of a cruise ship ends today in Japan, many scientists say it...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS News


More passengers to disembark from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan

A second group of about 600 Japanese and foreign passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleMid-DayCBS News



NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili TOKYO, Japan – Japan faces mounting criticism for its handling of a coronavirus-afflicted cruise ship, with questio… https://t.co/vCN42tHgql 7 hours ago

LiHom10

ChristyHK RT @STcom: Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/NFwCi1nv7Y 22 hours ago

LizDolphinfluff

🔥🔥pyro-pup RT @Indounik: @abcaustralia_id @CNN @TIME While #DiamondPrincess passengers were confined to their cabins, crew have been sharing work spac… 23 hours ago

asiaonecom

AsiaOne Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/AHcwHMv2kk 1 day ago

slovborg

slovborg @_HailTheKing @BNODesk False negatives don't exist according to Japanese specialists. https://t.co/7pW5X66F91 https://t.co/HE5P5iO5MK 1 day ago

Indounik

Indounik @abcaustralia_id @CNN @TIME While #DiamondPrincess passengers were confined to their cabins, crew have been sharing… https://t.co/EdnZPk72nB 1 day ago

moetaxi

もえタクシー Pounded by critics, Japan defends handling of coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/VOY8Fm9HTj 1 day ago

YutakaTanabe

Yutaka Tanabe / 田辺 大 The Straight Times in Singapore warns current Japan's situation by citing the English video of Prof. Iwata… https://t.co/RC5vVG4amU 1 day ago


Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus [Video]Two Diamond Princess passengers die of coronavirus

Experts are criticizing Japan&apos;s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which claimed the lives of two elderly passengers on Thursday (February 20). Gloria..

Possible Coronavirus Cases Among Cruise Ship Evacuees At Travis Increases To 12 [Video]Possible Coronavirus Cases Among Cruise Ship Evacuees At Travis Increases To 12

Juliette Goodrich reports on increase in possible coronavirus patients evacuated from the Diamond Princess in Japan (2-19-2020)

