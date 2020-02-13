Global  

Trump Tweets Fox News Clip Hinting At Possible Roger Stone Pardon

Trump Tweets Fox News Clip Hinting At Possible Roger Stone PardonPresident Trump tweeted a clip about a possible pardon for Roger Stone.
Andrew Napolitano Suggests Trump Might Pardon Roger Stone Today: ‘Only a Pardon Can Fairly Undo This Mess’

Fox News Senior Judiciary Analyst Andrew Napolitano made plain that he feels that President Donald...
Mediaite - Published

Tucker Carlson Goes to the Mat for Roger Stone: Trump Could Save His Life and ‘End This Nonsense Forever’ With a Pardon

Fox News host Tucker Carlson made a direct plea to President Donald Trump Wednesday night on his show...
Mediaite - Published


NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Trump tweets clip of Tucker Carlson urging Roger Stone pardon - New York Post Trump tweets clip of Tucker Carlson… https://t.co/j2nAHGa0Tc 16 minutes ago

Rainrainlong

Rainy RT @greggutfeld: another example of how lazy the homework-copying media is. check the headlines on both of these pieces: https://t.co/qmPpl… 55 minutes ago

AIratus07

Accalia Iratus There is no line between this administration & Fox News. Trump tweets clip of Tucker Carlson urging Roger Stone par… https://t.co/872d43skpl 58 minutes ago

bases156

ITMFA RT @hezi_tait: Trump tweets clip of Larry David in MAGA hat — but the joke was on him https://t.co/EDv92B1juN 6 days ago

PatrickNTokyo

🇺🇸🌊PatrickNTokyo🌊🇺🇸 This is an interesting 5 1/2 minute video clip, but I seriously have NO trust or empathy for AG Barr! Barr blasts… https://t.co/xY3oOLpkhm 1 week ago

IlannaPhillips

Ilanna Phillips Trump tweets clip of Larry David in MAGA hat — but the joke was on him https://t.co/tSMdeSBL7r 1 week ago

Quiggsie

Jackie Trump tweets clip of Larry David in MAGA hat — but the joke was on him - National | https://t.co/fct5rGLMlk https://t.co/Irpyx38ouz 1 week ago

alicelovescorg1

a RT @tlccourville: Trump tweets a clip of Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David whipping out a MAGA cap - not realizing the joke was on HIM ...… 1 week ago


Trump Adviser Stone To Be Sentenced [Video]Trump Adviser Stone To Be Sentenced

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s long-time adviser Roger Stone is set to be sentenced on Thursday after being convicted on charges including lying to a congressional panel..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat' [Video]Out of jail, Blagojevich says he's a 'Trumpocrat'

Rod Blagojevich, a former Illinois governor forced out of office for trying to peddle Barack Obama's vacated U.S. Senate seat, thanked President Donald Trump on Wednesday for commuting his prison..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published

