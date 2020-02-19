Global  

Angrezi Medium song 'Ek Zindagi' out now

Angrezi Medium song 'Ek Zindagi' out now

Angrezi Medium song 'Ek Zindagi' out now

After receiving a thoundrous response on trailer, the makers of "Angrezi Medium" are out with its first song.

The song showcases the beautiful bond between a father and a daughter.
'Angrezi Medium' song 'Ek Zindagi': Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan's track defines every aspiring girl

'Ek Zindagi' from 'Hindi Medium' has been reprised for Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor...
Irrfan's 'Ek Zindagi' song to be out tomorrow

Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ‘Angrezi Medium’ is one of the most...
