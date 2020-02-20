Global  

Bringing Transparency to the Mortgage Process

Getting a mortgage is a complicated process.

And while it&apos;s already pretty confusing, it&apos;s even worse when your mortgage lender isn&apos;t up front with all the information you need.

That&apos;s why James Mercado started ProVisor.

He&apos;s back to explain how they are bringing transparency to the mortgage process and provide insight on whether or not now is a good time to refinance.

If you call ProVisor and mention that you saw James Mercado on The Morning Blend, you will receive a no-cost consultation and no application fee!

For more information or to set up that consultation, call (262) 754-4444 or visit ProVisor.com.
