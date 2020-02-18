The Girls Next Door He posted it minutes after her. https://t.co/TPmJbQcv0P 24 seconds ago

🇺🇸 Woopink.com Celeb 🥂 & Gossip 🎭 & More 🔥 Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott React To Pop Smoke Passing https://t.co/1Ies483uSc https://t.co/IQr976pn3G 9 minutes ago

Vicki Newman Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'still have romantic feelings for each other' https://t.co/t2F4S8zmHv https://t.co/GPZDis43sD 23 minutes ago

RushReads Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'still have romantic feelings for each other' after split: The exes have remained clo… https://t.co/szCvUQ8WAa 24 minutes ago

Mirror Celeb Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'still have romantic feelings for each other' https://t.co/y378AFl2IX https://t.co/OPE1BRDi8G 46 minutes ago

callic madic RT @slimshadyyyy12: Are we just going to ignore the fact that there's a pic of bieber, chris brown, jlo,big Sean,j Cole,kanye west, travis… 50 minutes ago

Lemuel Isaac RT @Cosmopolitan: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Reportedly Still Have "Romantic Feelings" For Each Other https://t.co/5vhBiFQtJI 2 hours ago