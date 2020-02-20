Global  

Man arrested over London mosque stabbing during prayers

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing during prayers at a London mosque.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital where his condition is said not to be life-threatening, after the attack, which is not being treated as terror related.
